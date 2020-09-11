Kazakhstan’s Fight against Covid-19

COVID-19 has posed serious challenges to the global socio-economic system. Kazakhstan is no exception to this pandemic. The country though faced the daunting challengeto fight against this pandemic by following the guidelines of World Health Organization but with the hope and aspirations of the people of Kazakhstan and visionary leadership of the country, it has come out victorious.Currently Kazakhstan is having 92,662 coronavirus cases and the official figures are that around 69% these cases have been recovered. As a result of the tireless efforts of Ministry of Health and other related departments, the encouraging signs are that stress on hospital have decreased till 36%, the morbidity rate is 1.2% per day. All the required measures were taken to curb the disease with minimum level of loss of lives, economy and socio political wellbeing of the people of Kazakhstan.Kazakhstan has faced national health care system stress as well including burden on doctors and medical staff. Like any other country across the globe, Kazakhstan too faced the disruption of medical supplies, infrastructure and hospitals.In this difficult and challenging times, people of Kazakhstan stood stronger with the true nationhood sprit in togetherness and solidarity. The fight was huge and surmounting but the people of the country reflected their strength, resilience and readiness to join forces and confront the menace with herculean metal. The doctors, nurses, paramedical staff and all those who have not only contributed towards helping saving lives of people but also rebuilding them through perseverance, steadfastness and responsility, are true heroes of Kazakhstan. With visionary leadership leading the way made the patriotic resolve and drive to move reflected in making Kazakhstan amongst the countries coming out of crisis. When the first case was detected in the country in March, when global pandemic was on the rise, Kazakhstan was able to restrict the infections hence declared globally as a safe place with minimal infections.

As early as in March the first case was detected in the country, where authorities have swiftly and significantly took the required measures. Kazakhstan with accepting its challenges and problems, has made all the possible measure to manage deal with the evolving situation in the country. Acceptance is a first step in the right direction to resolve the issue at its very outset. Learning from mistakes, finding new and innovative solutions to the problems and moving ahead with heart full of passion is what Kazakhs have learned and reflected during this challenging times. Nations metal and strength is only reflected in a time of crisis. This was a revitalizing step for country moving ahead towards having greater transparency and openness with careful understanding the needs of the population and addressing them at the same time. This is one characteristics that has distinguished Kazakhstan from the rest of the regional countries. In fact, this entire process has made Kazakhstan a model to follow for the countries in the region. Kazakhstan has a policy to act as “listening state” and act swiftly and President of the country took notice of the entire process of the response to tackle this daunting challenge. The incumbent government has also bold initiatives in health sector as well to give people equal health services including uninterrupted supply of medicines. With systematic and careful reforms, the country is moving slowly to adopt new normal introducing new restrictions on movement, social distancing, adaptive quarantine including comprehensive pandemic control program has also been developed and adopted.

Fighting ahead of the curve – this is how the current situation in the country can be characterized. The Ministry of Health, in close collaboration with a number of other departments, is carrying out painstaking work to ensure epidemiological stability. Taking into account the annual increase in acute respiratory viral infection and influenza diseases in the autumn-winter period, the Ministry of Health of Kazakhstan is intensively preparing for a similar scenario. In this regard, vaccinations are planned against influenza. Literally all the country’s resources are devoted to preparing for the autumn period. The available beds and those that are in reserve are equipped with everything necessary and are fully ready to accept patients. Stocks are replenished for PCR testing. Medicines are being purchased for stockpiling in the retail sector and in warehouses. Much attention is paid to providing medical organizations with supplies of personal protective equipment in all corners of the country. The Ministry of Health has also revised a number of mechanisms to provide quality and timely medical care to citizens in need. In order to provide comprehensive medical care to the population, for patients with coronavirus-like pneumonia, Covid-19 treatment regimens are being prepared for subsequent transferral to health care facilities. In addition, the list of drugs has been expanded to five names, which are recommended to be used during the early treatment of such types of pneumonia and coronavirus. Absolutely all regions of the country are carrying out in an enhanced capacity the purchase of ventilators and oxygen concentrates.

Like other countries Kazakhstan has also made possible to effectively used latest technology and internet to make people aware of the latest situation and provide authentic and better information about the disease

In order to stabilize and prepare for the possible next wave of Covid-19, the Ministry of Health has increased the bed capacity from 30,400 to 49,700. In order to provide timely medical care at home at the outpatient level, 2,962 units of mobile teams have been created at primary health care units. It is planned to increase the number of mobile brigades to 3,500. Furthermore, the number of call-centres have increased by 16% in order to provide timely advice and receive calls at clinics.

According to the latest data, there are about 1,958 ventilators available in infectious-related and provisional hospitals. It is planned to additionally purchase around 4,183 units of equipment, as well as connect approximately 21,000 beds to oxygen and 6,237 points to oxygen concentrates. At the moment, the laboratories are capable of producing 32,000 PCR tests per day; by the beginning of September, research capacity will be increased to 64,000 per day.

To deal with COVID-19, world has yet to declare a vaccine ready in dealing with this global health crisis. There is not a single formula but there are test and trials as countries are dealing with the challenge of a century. Like other countries Kazakhstan has also made possible to effectively used latest technology and internet to make people aware of the latest situation and provide authentic and better information about the disease. There was also strong restrictions on the distortions. Today, the country is taking a giant leap forward in building new strategy, government reforms and transformation of the entire look has been outlined by the President of the Kazakhstan in his recent address to the Parliament. With a new vision and an action plan that is doable and have all the ingredients to take Kazakhstan back to its original track of moving towards peace and prosperity. Through this vision depends on the great Kazakh people and we do hope that they will come out victorious.

Director Centre of Eurasia and Central Asia Studies-Institute of Peace and Diplomatic Studies