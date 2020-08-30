Seraiki folk singer Shafaullah Rokhri passes away

ISLAMABAD: Popular Seraiki singer, Shafaullah Khan Rokhri passed away in Islamabad on Saturday.

According to sources within the singer’s family, he suffered a cardiac arrest. He will be laid to rest in Mianwali, his home town. He sang many famous songs, of which “Aaj Kala Jora Pa Saadi Farmaish Te” became his identity.

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Saraiki singer Shafaullah Khan Rokhri. In his condolence message, the CM extended heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the bereaved family members and prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude. Buzdar said that Shafaullah Khan Rokhri had a special place in Saraiki singing. Death of Shafaullah Khan Rokhri has closed the chapter of Saraiki singing. Services of late will long be remembered for the promotion of Saraiki singing.