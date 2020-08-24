Nabeel Zuberi wins hearts over with his remarkable performance in the popular drama serial Dilruba!

Bored of the half-hearted acting with expressions so fake you lose interest almost immediately? Honestly, we don’t blame you. That, however, is precisely why you need to see Nabeel Zuberi’s heartfelt performance as Razi in the drama serial Dilruba.

Throughout the show, we’ve seen Razi as an immensely caring brother; with his loving joyful self full of compassion, positive energy and his ability to look on the bright side even amidst times where much is uncertain and although all the aforementioned qualities Razi’s character encompasses in the previous episodes are enough to demonstrate what real men are like, his performance in episodes 9 and 10 reminds us of yet another essential quality we need in our society.

Both episodes revolve around Razi finding out the reality of Sanam’s past as he sees Sanam with Junaid and his mom in the same hospital Razi’s mom is admitted in. After hearing Junaid literally cry as she declares him as ‘someone insane’ Razi senses something which urges him to visit Junaid again and find out the truth. However, even after hearing the truth from his mouth, Razi felt in his heart it would be wrong to assume things from what another man says about the wife he so deeply loves and so, goes to Sanam’s house to look for proof – anything to deny Junaid’s claim and assure Razi of his wife’s genuineness. Sadly, amidst searching, he ends up finding a love letter from Junaid and Sabi’s phone in her cupboard – all the proof he needs to divorce her but wait…he doesn’t! Although angry at her after coming home, Razi still melts when Sanam tries to cheer him up and chooses to forgive her as she fabricates a tale of her being the victim. Of course, the truth finally catches up when the photographer Sanam flirted with sends intimate pictures of him and her along with her and Razi’s wedding album – completely shattering Razi’s naive heart and causing him to leave the house. Driving in such immense pain and telling his brother Sabi with tears running down his cheeks never to trust Sanam on the phone, Razi has a car accident that eventually ends up taking his life.

The best part is that not only will the accuracy with which Nabeel Zuberi has delivered his dialogues completely mesmerise you but the way he has carried out his expressions and emotions with such genuineness; making you forget you’re watching a drama but rather causing you to feel like you’re part of the actual scene and feeling equally emotional, is something we don’t often see today and truly needs to be lauded. Cheers to Nabeel and to having more actors like him in the industry that remind us of the essence of acting once again!