Unstoppable inflation

Sir: Inflation is increasing and no one interested to control it. Soon after PTI government took charge of a new government, all mafias which were well-controlled in Nawaz-era, unearthed and took control of all markets and increased each and every commodity price.

Prices are almost double as compare to previous years like sugar was Rs 55 and now it has crossed Rs 100 per kg. Flour 10-kg bag was Rs 410 which has reached Rs 700. The majority of Pakistanis have lost their jobs and now they are crushed under high inflation.

Where to complain?

KHALID CHAUDHRY

Lahore