IHC dismisses petition seeking removal of President Arif Alvi

Chief Justice (CJ) Islamabad High Court (IHC) Athar Minallah while expressing annoyance has dismissed a petition with fine amounting to Rs 10000 filed by a citizen of Gujarat seeking removal of President Arif Alvi from his office. The petition was filed by Zahoor Mehdi, a resident of Gujarat. The CJ IHC remarked during hearing of the case “Wakil Sahb, read the petition please.” The counsel for petitioner read out the plea before the court. CJ IHC remarked ” he is habitual applicant who files non-serious applications. You should know it Wakil Sahb. You understand the law. Counsel for the petitioner said ” I have not studied the case. The file has been given to me in the morning today; CJ IHC remarked if court starts hearing such petitions then what will happen with the real petitions of the people. The court rejected the petition imposing fine to the tune of Rs 10000.