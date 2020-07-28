Karachi needs more power generating companies

The Sindh Assembly unanimously passed two resolutions submitted by MQM-P.

The first resolution was recommending Federal Government to allow more power generating companies in Karachi as competitors for Karachi Electric (KE).

Another Resolution passed unanimously with the consent of Government of Sindh & Opposition from Sindh Assembly submitted by

MQM-P’s Muhammad Hussain Khan asked the federal and provincial governments to reduce taxes on solar energy equipments since people’s lives had been made miserable by power utilities.

Both Resolutions passed on Monday unanimously by opposition & Government in Sindh Assembly submitted by MQM-Pakistan.

Before this at many platforms Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan had demanded an end to the utility’s monopoly on power generation, transmission and distribution by bringing more companies in competition.

While talking to Daily Times after assembly session MQM-P legislator Khawaja Izhar ul Hassan said that KE had been deceiving consumers on the pretext of shortfall of electricity and the people were suffering because of this company adding that “More electric companies must be brought in the market and a choice must be given to the people”, he said

He stated that the monopoly of a company has made every one’s life miserable by inviting more companies there will be more competition adding that consumers may have electricity at a lower cost.