American tech giants Google-Apple remove Palestine from world maps, replace with Israel

In a recent development, tech giant Google removed Palestine off its world map. TOPSHOT – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a map of the Jordan Valley as he gives a statement in Ramat Gan, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2019. – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on September 10 to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls. He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP) (Photo credit should read MENAHEM KAHANA/AFP via Getty Images)The latest stint has been followed even by Apple maps which marked the end of Israeli annexation of Palestine by completely removing the later country off the world map. Google maps and Apple maps have officially removed Palestine🇵🇸 from worldwide maps. Palestine is no longer a place according to google —Ethnic cleansing, murder, land theft & corporate conspiracy, all is being done in the name of israel.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/wnwJtnn3Sv— Mohammad Abass (@imerabass) July 16, 2020The change comes at the heels of Israel President Benjamin Netanyahu pledging to establish West Bank annexations. However, they have already triggered global criticism with many countries calling it ‘human rights violation’ but the years-long Israel-Palestine conflict has only spiraled. Not losing any time to weaken the Palestinian Authority, Netanyahu’s coalition government have moved ahead with plans. In 2016, Google clarified that the label “Palestine” had never been present on its mapping service, which instead includes labels for the West Bank and Gaza, as well as their respective outlines on the map.“There has never been a ‘Palestine’ label on Google Maps, however, we discovered a bug that removed the labels for ‘West Bank’ and ‘Gaza Strip.’ We’re working quickly to bring these labels back to the area,” Google said in 2016. Earlier, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson called for dialogue to resolve tensions over the proposed annexation by Israel of parts of the occupied Palestinian territories.Meanwhile, 11 European foreign ministers have written to the EU to ask for possible actions that the bloc could take to prevent the proposed annexation.Ministers from Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, the Netherlands, Portugal, Sweden and Finland asked EU Minister for Foreign Affairs Josep Borrell to set out the “legal consequences” of the move, following an initial request made at a meeting in May.The letter suggested that doing so could help members “deter annexation” by laying out to Israel the consequences of such action.