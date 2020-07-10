Provision of immediate, easy justice top priority: Punjab IG

Inspector General of Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that provision of immediate and easy justice to the citizens by ensuring equal implementation of law is my top priority and mission for which all police force will have to work with full hard work, determination, commitment and diligence because we can beautify our life afterwards by becoming the strength of the aggrieved citizens. He further said that cost of investigation has been provided to investigation officers in all ranges and districts and now if any investigation officer demands cost of investigation from plaintiff or aggrieved citizens of case, then he deserves no right to remain in the department and under zero tolerance, legal and departmental actions shall also be taken in this regard.

He further said that for quick provision of justice to public of South Punjab, powers and resources are being provided by complete functioning of Addl IG South Punjab office. He added that Addl IG Police South Punjab has been assigned the task for making service delivery and complaint management system more functional so that fruits of new system of police may be made accessible to common man. IG Punjab expressed that in the view of most required demand of people of this region, legal complications are being resolved in order to give power to Addl IG South for changing of investigation for the third time. He was of the opinion that appeals regarding different punishments and service matters of Police officials from Multan, DG Khan and Bahawalpur shall also be heard by Addl IG South Punjab. He moreover added that citizens only need justice from police therefore, senior officers must ensure that courteous behavior should be done with citizens coming to police stations and their problem should be heard with full attention and also try from heart to resolve their problems without any favor or duress.

These views were expressed by him while his visit to Multan and address to Police Darbar for officials at police lines and inauguration of different police projects. On this occasion, he was accompanied by Addl inspector General south Punjab Inam Ghani and Regional Police officer Waseem Ahmad Khan. In police Darbar, CPO Multan Hassan Raza Khan, DPO Vehari Ehsaan Ullah Chohan, DPO Khanewal Ali Waseem and DPO Lodhran Syed Karar Hussain along with other police officers were present. IG Punjab when arrived at Multan , an active Police squad extended salutation to him at RPO office. On this occasion IG Punjab also inaugurated new conference room of RPO office. Later on, IG Punjab reached police training College and also inaugurated modern roti plant and new class rooms made for trainees. While addressing, inspector General Police Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that courts should be cooperated in quick provision of justice to the aggrieved and cases should be executed because any aggression with the aggrieved will be questioned both in religion and in the world. Shoaib Dastgir said that a transparent mechanism of investigation is being introduced at police stations level and in this regard complete facilities shall be provided to field force and the government is providing vehicles to police having worth of 2.5 billion rupees and public and government expect more performance from police. Shoaib Dastgir was of the opinion that during his appointment, he quickly worked on promotion cases and police employees have been promoted on merit who were on waiting for long period of time. IG Punjab said that during pandemic of Corona, Punjab police distributed ration of more than 100 million among poor public and daily wagers by utilizing its own resources. Likewise, every personnel of force should serve the public being an ambassador of the department and it will enhance respect of both police employee and the department.

IG Punjab added that we salute to police martyrs who laid their lives for public. Police also proved its unshakeable strength against crimes even during pandemic of Corona. On this occasion, IG Punjab directed SP and SDPOs that they should play their supervisory role in accordance with the true spirit so that police system may work in better way. On this occasion, Addl IG Police South Punjab Inam Ghani said that IG Punjab will go ahead with public friendly vision and steps shall be taken for improvement of Police infrastructure in South Punjab. Inam Ghani was of the opinion that morale of force will be increased with recruitment of Police officers on merit.

Earlier to it, regional police officer Waseem Ahmad khan presented Sipas Nama and also ensured full cooperation to IG Punjab by Multan Region. Moreover, on the event of his arrival at Multan, he held a crime meeting with officers of region at RPO office and also planted a sapling in the lawn. IG Punjab on this occasion also met with commissioner Shan Ul Haq and Deputy Commissioner Amir Khatak. While addressing to session, IG Punjab Shoaib Dastgir said that, protection of wealth and lives of people is the basic responsibility of Police. In South Punjab, best team has been appointed for annihilation of crimes and it’s time to fulfill the hopes. Police command is committed to implement exemplary reforms for highlighting positive image and for acquisition of this purpose police officers should take steps for provision of justice to public at their door steps.

Before it, IG Punjab also visited police station Jalil Abad and inaugurated new building of Police station Jalil Abad. RPO Waseem Ahmad khan and CPO Hasan Raza were also present in this inauguration ceremony. While inauguration of Police station, Shoaib Dastgir said that police stations are being upgraded for eradication of traditional police culture. Immediate steps should be taken for resolution of problems of public submitted to police stations IG said that modern technology and resources should be utilized for improving standard of investigation. Shoaib Dastgir directed that in view of summer season, hygienic environment should be kept in mind for accused in lock ups and Bakhshi Khana.