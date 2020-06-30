Increasing loadshedding

Sir: This is to draw attention to the concerned authorities to the highlighted problem of shortage of electricity in District Shikarpur. It creates headaches and miserable life for citizens including educated students who are anxious to do study in the schools owing to the power load-shedding. The daily routine of load-shedding is 14 to 16 hours a day.

I am beseeching to the higher authorities kindly look into the matter and take stern / immediate action against relevant authorities and resolve it as soon as possible.

ZAMIR AHMED MEMON

Shikarpur