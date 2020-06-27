Police questions YRF Casting Director Shanoo Sharma

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sudden and shocking death by suicide has left his family, fans and film fraternity mourning.

The actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. He was battling depression for the past few months, reportedly.

The Mumbai police is currently investigating the matter and have recorded statements of Sushant’s friends, staff and associates. Today, Yash Raj Films (YRF) Casting Director, Shanoo Sharma reached Bandra police station to record her statement.

A day before, the statement of Netflix Director Aashish Singh, who earlier was Vice President, Production is YRF.

Aashish was instrumental in fixing Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract with YRF back when he started out.

Although after the final post-mortem report, Mumbai police confirmed that it is a clear case of suicide by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play his fans have been demanding CBI enquiry to ensure a fair probe. Several actors including Shekhar Suman, Roopa Ganguly and SSR’s fans are demanding a CBI probe into the case to ensure a fair probe.