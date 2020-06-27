Sir: I want to draw the attention of the authorities towards power outage in Karachi. Karachi has become the city of problems bearing water-crisis, gas shortages, law and order situation, overpopulation, and many more. Since many years, Karachi is facing power outage on daily basis and no proper step has been taken so far by the city district government and this crisis has become a monstrous issue as all water supply tube-wells are operated through electricity. So the electricity and non-availability of water are two major problems the people are Karachi are facing today. Please have mercy on us and solve our problems as early as possible.

MUHAMMAD HAIDER

Karachi