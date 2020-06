Sir: According to a news item, Donkeys’ population during the PTI-government has increased by one hundred thousand, while horses, camels, and mules remained stagnant, Pakistan’s Economic Survey 2018-19 revealed. Interestingly, during their five-year tenures, there was an increase of 0.4 million each in the PML-N and PPP governments.

DR IRFAN ZAFAR

Islamabad