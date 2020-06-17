Sir: Profit-making is very common in Pakistan and we the people of Pakistan love to mint money by any mean.

Previous day petrol was vanished because of a decrease in its prices and now sugar prices are decreased and shopkeepers are hesitating to sell it because, as they claim, they bought sugar ar Rs 80 per kg and now its prices are decreased as Rs 70 per kg.

More than 73-years have passed and we still have no mechanism to control the prices of available commodities in Pakistan.

GHULAM AHMAD

Rawalpindi