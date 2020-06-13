Indian troops martyr four more Kashmiri youth in IoK

Indian troops in their fresh acts of state terrorism on Saturday martyred four more youth in occupied Kashmir.

The troops martyred two youth each in South Kashmir’s Kulgam and during cordon and search operations. Indian police and troops sealed all entry and exit points of the areas and conducted an operation in the area. The authorities also suspended internet service in the districts.

There have been protests demonstrations in the restive region as Indian troops continued acts of state terrorism and have martyred 23 Kashmiri youth, including young boys, during cordon and search operations since June 1.

