MELBOURNE: In 2015, Renee Gracie was part of an all-female team that took part in Bathurst 1000 V8 supercar race but fast-forward few years, the former circuit driver has found a new career in the adult industry.

Following a string of indifferent performances on the circuit in 2017, Gracie was replaced by another driver in the team and that change saw her work at a local car yard briefly.

According to a report published in the Daily Telegraph, Gracie soon started sharing nude images of herself on a particular subscription-based website, which has ended her financial problems.

“I pretty much do everything. I do whatever it is people request. I sell those photos and people tip me,” Gracie was quoted as saying by the Daily Telegraph.

“I have been able to pay for a house. I have a 30-year loan that I am about to pay off in 12 months.

She also closed doors on a possible return to racing in the future as according to her, she realised she wasn’t good enough for the circuit.

She became the first Aussie woman to compete full-time in the sport and was popular around the track, but the stunt didn’t last and after finishing 14th up Mt Panorama in 2016 she was replaced as de Silvestro’s partner.

Now Renee is reported to earn $3000 dollars in the very first week and enjoys a following of over 7000 subscribers. As per reports she is earning $2500 dollars as an adult model per a week.