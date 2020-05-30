Average lifespan of hoopoe in the wild is 10 years.

The hoopoe is the national bird of Israel. After a seminar to nominate species and once tens of thousands of votes were counted, the hoopoe was chosen as a national symbol in 2008, winning over the bulbul, warbler and finch.

Hoopoe enjoys bathing on the sun and in the dust. During sunbathing, hoopoe takes specific position: it tilts its head back and spread its wings and tail above the ground.

In the Qur’an (27:20) we read that Prophet Solomon reviewed his birds and found Hoopoe (hud-hud) missing. His most mobile arm was the birds, who were light on the wing and flew and saw everything like efficient scouts. Prophet Solomon expresses his anger and his desire to punish Hoopoe severely if he does not present himself before Prophet Solomon with a reasonable excuse. Within a short while Hoopoe returns and says, “ I have obtained knowledge of things which you have no knowledge. I have brought sure information about Saba (a well known rich people of southern Arabia, now the present day Yemen. Their capitol city was Ma’rib which lay about 55 miles to the north­east of Sana, the present capitol of Yemen). There I have seen a woman ruling over her people: she has been given all sorts of provisions, and she has a splendid throne. I saw that she and her people prostrate themselves before the sun, instead of Allah.!”

The hoopoe’s flight resembles that of a butterfly. Its large, round wings move like waves, only closing halfway. Migratory populations of hoopoes have the most impressive wings.

These birds have a peculiar courtship ritual that revolves around food. The male presents insects to the female for her to eat — a type of so-called “nuptial gift.” Obviously, the male hoopoe knows the way to a lady’s heart.