Sir: Kite-flying has been celebrated as a festival in Pakistan nowadays, it has become a death tool especially for motorcycle-riders.

During this lockdown, a lot of people have started this killing kite-flying and many people have lost their lives. In last decades, kite-flyer have used plastic thread instead of cotton. This plastic thread is used in textile industries and people started kite-flying by using it. This plastic thread kills a motorcyclist working as a dagger or sharp knife.

The government has already banned kite-flying but people are not taking it seriously. So, it is request people to stop killing innocent peoples and stop kite-flying.

SYED AMAN

Via e-mail