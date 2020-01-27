One-on-one meeting between Imran Khan and Malaysian PM Mahathir Mohamad is also scheduled in which bilateral ties including trade and investment will be discussed.

Notably, the PM was scheduled to visit Malaysia last year to attend the first Kuala Lumpur Summit to discuss the problems of Ummah, the summit that took place from December 19 to December 21, focused at recognizing the problems affecting the global Muslim community and finding a way to resolve them.

However, the PM had not attended the meeting and conveyed its regret to the Malaysian PM for not being able to attend the summit in Kaula Lumpur.