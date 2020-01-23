Shehbaz Sharif to return Pakistan from London in Feb

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif is scheduled to return Pakistan from London next month.

Sources also said all opposition parties are likely to gather in March on the same platform.

It is to be noted here that Shehbaz Sharif had left for his brother’s medical treatment for London along with ex-Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

Earlier on 19th January, Shehbaz Sharif said that the nation must know who benefited from the flour crisis. He asked that where did the wheat reserves go in 16 months, adding that if this was the case, the situation in the next three would be terrifying.