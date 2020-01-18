PM to attend World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan 21

Prime Minister Imran Khan is scheduled to visit Switzerland on a 3-day visit to attend the World Economic Forum on 21st January.

The prime minister will depart for Davos to the World Economic Forum in the upcoming week with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Davos trip of Imran Khan is estimated as the most economical trip in the last 1o years. According to the Press Information Department (PID), the next month’s annual World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in Switzerland will cost $68,000, whereas the previous Prime Ministers doled out huge sums of money on their trips.

On the sidelines of the event, the Prime Minister will also meet dignitaries to invite foreign investors to avail investment opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

In July 2019, WEF President Broge Brende had visited Pakistan and met the Prime Minister and had extended him invitation to attend the 50th anniversary of World Economic Forum.

During their meeting held at the Prime Minister Office, the prime minister had also announced the establishment of the National Accelerator on Closing the Skills Gap in Pakistan, in partnership with the World Economic Forum, with Punjab Skills Development Fund (PSDF) serving as its national secretariat.

The PID statement has further stated that cutting down the expenditure was the prime minister’s orders. He has directed the authorities to further cut down expenses on his foreign trips.