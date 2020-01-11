The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) investigations have disclosed about 10,000 people were allegedly involved in tax evasion.

According to FBR officials, during investigation of their cash transactions, the department traced about 10,000 people, who allegedly involved in tax evasion in the country.

During the departmental investigation, the officials are also checking into affairs of non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and International non-governmental organizations (INGOs) for their alleged involvement in money laundering and other illegal activities.

The FBR’s Directorate General of Intelligence & Investigation (I&I) Inland Revenues has started a campaign against all tax evaders particularly those who are unregistered or registered but paying nominal tax despite making supplies worth billions of rupees.

However all such cases will be tackled with abundant precaution so that innocent persons are not subjected to any unnecessary investigations or proceedings but we will not undermine the efforts of the present regime to go tough on money laundering and massive tax evasion.