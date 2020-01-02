Daily Times

Taiwan helicopter crash: chief of general staff killed among other

Mubashir Ali Sangal

Taiwan’s chief of general staff Gen. Shen Yi-ming, got killed along with 8 other top military officials after a helicopter crash-landed into mountains near Taipei on Thursday.

 The perish Gen. Shen, 62, and 10 top armed officers alongside 3 crew members were on a routine task to visit soldiers in the northeast Yilan when the incident occurred — five people survived.

The Black Hawk helicopter left Songshan Airport in Taipei, the capital, shortly before 8 a.m. to fly to Yilan County in northeastern Taiwan, and lost contact after 13 minutes, the defense minister said while briefing the media.

Although the military department has not yet confirmed what caused the incident, yet an investigation team has been made to probe.

The incident comes ahead of Taiwan’s general election on 11 January which is seen as a referendum on relations with Beijing, where authorities see the island as a breakaway province that must be brought back under its control

 On the other hand, President Tsai Ing-wen, who is seeking re-election, cancelled all campaign activities until Saturday, promising a swift rescue operation. 

  Meanwhile, the rescue operation is underway.

 

 

