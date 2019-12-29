Pakistan embassy in Kabul resumes consular services

Pakistan’s embassy in Kabul Sunday announced to resume its full consular services after a gap of nearly two months. “Pak Embassy Kabul is happy to announce that it would be resuming its full consular services with effect from Sunday,” the embassy made the announcement on Twitter. The embassy had suspended the services on Nov 4 citing concerns about safety and security of its staff after harassment of some Pakistani officials in Kabul and its sub-missions where embassy vehicles were hit by motorcycles. However, a few days after suspending the consular operations, the embassy had started issuing health visas as the closure created problems for a large number of Afghans who needed to visit Pakistan for medical treatment. Later, Pakistan took up the matter with the Afghanistan’s Ministry for Foreign Affairs which had assured Pakistan that it would sort out the issue.