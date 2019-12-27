Fans troll Shoaib Akhtar after religious discrimination allegations

KARACHI: Former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar has said cricketer Danish Kaneria was treated differently in the team because he was a Hindu during their playing days.

However, after his latest statement on a Pakistani TV channel chat show titled ‘Game on Hai’, fans trolling the former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar on social media.

The 39-year-old Kaneria, who played 61 Tests for Pakistan, is the second Hindu to feature in the Pakistani cricket team after Anil Dalpat.

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Yousuf has rubbished speedster Shoaib Akhtar’s claim of religious discrimination in the Pakistan team during their playing days.

The batting legend took to his Twitter account to condemn the aforementioned allegations.

“I condemn the comments made about discrimination regarding players from the minority in the Pakistan Team. I have been a member of the team & I’ve always had a lot of love & support from the team, the management & the fans! Pakistan Zindabad,” tweeted Yousaf.

According to the sources fans got angry with the former pacer Shoaib Akhtar’s following statement and start unfollowing him from social media accounts. According to them he is playing this kind of games just to get fame.

Kaneria, who was banned from cricket in 2012 for fixing allegations, had reportedly also approched the BCCI for help in fighting his case to clear his name a few years ago.