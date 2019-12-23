FATA University facing financial shortfall of Rs 90 million: sources

As a trickle-down effect, cuts in annual budget of the Higher Education Commission (HEC) led the newly established FATA University to face financial constraints to the tune of millions of rupees.

Under the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) regulations, the varsity was established in 2016 and got first grant of Rs 4.7 billion while now after passage of only 2 fiscal years, the varsity has been financial shortfall of Rs 90 million. For financial year the total university expenditures were estimated as Rs 130.23 million but it was released only Rs 40.23 million that left to the university in financial loss of Rs 90 million for this year.

According to the documents available with Daily Times, these facts were shared by FATA university vice chancellor Dr Tahir Shah to a document to a senate standing committee on (SAFRON).

“Considering the usual expenditures of the varsity, a demand of Rs 130.23 million was made for 2019-20 but in return the amount of Rs 40.23 has been approved by the Higher Education Commission (HEC)”, the documents said.

The VC said that due to a very nominal fee structure and having rented hostel for the students on ring road Peshawar and transport service for the students, the generation of the university own fund is very low which not enough (even) to run the basic affairs of the varsity. While the university officials disclosed that if the additional funds are not provided by the government, it would be left no option but to shut down the varsity.

An official in the HEC said while wishing anonymity that the government should think seriously towards plight of such institutions as the FATA varsity was epic opportunity for the students of that area who can’t afford to get higher education while going far from their native.

Before the financial crunch, the documents stated, there have been practiced many developments in the varsity since it’s been established as very first project was approved with the cost of Rs 1.593 billion which includes infrastructure development, human resource development, and procurement of equipment. Afterwards, varsity tried its best to do best within available resources. However, it said that since last couple of years financial constraints is major concern of the university. Moreover, the existing building and infrastructure does not suffice the research and academic requirements of the varsity.

According to the FATA university administration, it possess total of 468 Kanal piece of land and varsity has total of 25 faculty staff that so for produced 20 students of different level who are selected for foreign studies under different scholarship programs.

As per available information, the controversy of budget constraints in the higher education sector emerged as hard-hitting issue when veteran chairman HEC Dr Banuri dared to reveal budget cuts being done since last three years by pervious and incumbent successive government. Earlier this year, Dr Banuri not only highlighted this issue publicly but he also expressed serious concern on alleged political interference in affairs of the commission.

Meanwhile, the incumbent government announced its first budget in which drastic cuts in overall country’s education budget have been made which not only irked HEC high-ups but also all academic circles raised questions over the move. The academic circles apprehend that its akin to jeopardize education system.

After the budget announcement for this fiscal year, chairman Dr Banuri off and on repeatedly speak over this issue. There is, according to the chairman HEC, budget deficit of Rs 27 billion and had a shortage of Rs 33 billion in development budget.

He said that this financial shortfall exists in current setup, while if we want a further idealised system, it requires Rs 55 billion.

Afterwards, the Prime Minster Office came into action. Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is controlling authority of the HEC as per HEC Act 2002, expressed serious concern over the political interference in the higher education sector. In a statement, PM Imran Khan had said that interference in universities would not be tolerated. The PM did not utter about the financial constraints of the education sector.

However, some federal ministers including education minister Shafqat Mehmood on several occasions linked the budgetary cuts in education with overall bad economic situation of the country. They also related the move with government austerity initiatives to boost up the sinking economy of the country.

Moreover, in his address during a ceremony in HEC last week federal minister for science and technology Fawad Chaudhry said that it is very surprising when science and technology budget increases, HEC’s budget shrinks.

Chaudhry also promised for taking his personal interest in the issue of monetary shortages of higher education budget. He hoped the matter would be resolved soon.