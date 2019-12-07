TDCP seeks land to launch bus service

MULTAN: Tourism Development Corporation Punjab (TDCP) sought five kanals of land from the district government to operate a double-decker bus service for tourists and offer city tours of the historic city.

The tourist-exclusive double-decker bus service initiative was taken up a few months ago with the aim to promote tourism and highlight historical sites and monuments that the city of Multan is known for, an official told APP on the condition of anonymity.

Reportedly, the provincial government had allocated Rs55 million in the annual development plan 2019-20 to introduce a double-decker bus service for tourists in the cities of Multan and Bahawalpur.

For Multan, TDCP has sought four kanals of land at Shah Shams park to build the main terminal and one kanal of land at Qasim fort to build terminal No 1 which will be used to pick and drop tourists and park the double-decker bus.