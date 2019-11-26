Daily Times

Pakistani cricket commentator ties knot with Hamza Kardar

Web Desk

Zainab Abbas, Pakistani cricket commentator and sports presenter has tied the knot with Hamza Kardar in a stunning nikkah ceremony. Hamza Kardar is the son of former finance minister and former governor of State Bank of Pakistan, Shahid Hafeez Kardar.

The commentator was dressed in a magnificent white and gold dress and jewels perfect for the occasion during the day.

 

Taking to Instagram, Abbas thanked all the people who made her wedding extra special in a heartfelt note.

