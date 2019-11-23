Karoonjhar mountains of Thar

Karoonjhar Mountains are situated in the city of Tharparkar. This is a hill in the district near the place Nagarparkar on the northern edge of the Runn of Kutch. It contains granite rocks and Chinese clay. The Karoonjhar range is 19 km in length and attains a height of 305 m. These mountains are rich in mineral deposits.

Karoonjhar Dam supplies water to the people of Nagarparkar area and in monsoon season, the rainwater pours down from the mountain and flows in more than twenty streams. Bhatiani, Maoo, Gordaro, Ranaser, Sukhpur, Ghatiari, Madanwah, Moondaro, Bhodeser, Lolrai, Drah, Puranwah to the Rann of Kutch are a few of them.

Apart from its beauty, Karoonjhar has economic significance for the local people of the area as it is rich in mineral deposits and plant medicinal values. This mountain is economically so significant that there is a local saying “Karoonjhar yields a hundred kilos of gold regularly.”

Karoonjhar has economic significance for the locals as it is rich in deposits and plant medicinal values. But some contractors are destroying these beautiful hills cutting of Karoonjhar hills, and excavating and removing valuable minerals. Karoojhar hills were home to animals, birds and rare species, including peacocks, deer, etc. It was the only source of water for humans, birds, animals in Nagarparkar. It also stood as a symbol of the civilization of indigenous communities and their rituals, culture, customs, traditions, folklore, songs, tales and thousands of years’ religious harmony.

The elected representative from the District Tharparkar and local government officials should take action against the illegal extraction of Karoojhar and preserve its natural beauty.