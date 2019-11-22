Saba Qamar’s workout session videos go viral

‘Cheekh’ superstar Saba Qamar is the real diva of Pakistani television industry. She has been ruling the showbiz for a long time now with her tremendous acting skills and looks. Saba has been a part of several acclaimed drama serials and won many awards for her strong performances.

Saba Qamar is an amazing muse as well. She walked on the ramp for famous fashion designers. She did several photoshoot projects for renowned brands and won the hearts of millions with her poses. Saba is a hard-working lady who fights against all the obstacles that stop her from being successful.

Saba is a fitness queen. She takes good care of her diet and exercise routine. Her fans admire her for being so physically fit. Recently, her work out session videos went viral over the Internet.

Check out her workout video for some inspiration.