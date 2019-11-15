Opposition withdraws no-trust motion against NA Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri

ISLAMABAD: Opposition parties in the National Assembly on Friday announced to withdraw no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker National Assembly Qasim Khan Suri.

Last week, the PML-N submitted a no-confidence motion against Suri under Rule 12 (removal of the speaker or the deputy speaker) of the Rules and Procedure and Conduct of Business, 2007 and Article 53(7)(c) of the Constitution for “violating” the constitution to facilitate the passage of government bills without any debate.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Asad Umer, while speaking on the assembly floor, said that the government does not wish to make the speaker and deputy speaker’s roles controversial.

On a point of order, Pakistan Muslim League (N) Khawaja Asif said, “The consensus was reached between opposition parties and the government that ordinances passed in the assembly the other day will be withdrawn and later will be passed with consensus, so we also withdraw our motion against the deputy speaker”.

The government team contended that most of the ordinances had already been passed by parliamentary committees.

The two stakeholders were scheduled to meet again on Friday (today) to break the deadlock.