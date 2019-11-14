Pakistan to be part of new Saudi foreign manpower program

ISLAMABAD: Saudi Arabia was introducing a new skilled foreign manpower program that will include Pakistan, a senior official at the Saudi labor ministry said.

Eventually, the program will cover seven countries, including India, the Philippines, Sri Lanka, Indonesia, Egypt, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. Workers belonging to these states constitute 95 percent of professional manpower in the Kingdom’s local market.

Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have formed working groups to develop procedures for this transfer of manpower. Pakistani groups will visit the Kingdom in the coming months to finalize arrangements.