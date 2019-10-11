Waheed Murad: remembering the Chocolate Hero of Pakistani cinema — Last Part

In 1969, actor and producer Waheed Murad produced, wrote and directed his own film ‘Ishaara’ but the film flopped at the box office.

WZ Ahmad’s son Fareed Ahmad directed the film ‘Andaleeb’ in 1969 which was a box office hit. Nisar Bazmi’s music supplemented its success with Rushdi and Nurjehan singing the song ‘Kutch Log Rooth Kar Bhi Lagte Hain Kitne Pyare’ filmed on Waheed and Shabnam, the heroine in different situations. Aliya, Mustafa Qureshi and Talish also worked in important roles in this film. Waheed had observed once that he enjoyed filming his songs in Rushdi’s voice. Waheed Murad bagged Nigar Award for this film.

Working with Naghma and Aliya was a change for Waheed Murad and he took the music composer and the lyricist to Karachi and lodged them in a hotel to compose music for his first produced Punjabi film. Nazir Ali composed ‘Saiyyo Ni Mera Mahi’ sung by Nurjehan admirably well. It was a movie away from the normal rut of fights and loud dances; it was a pure romantic venture. Moviegoers liked the idea. Waheed Murad received Nigar Award for best male actor.

The spree of super hit films continued for some time; from 1970 onwards. These films were ‘Naseeb Apna Apna’ and ‘Anjuman’, in 1970; ‘Neend Hamari Khuwab Tumhare’ and of course ‘Mastana Mahi’, in1971; ‘Baharo Phool Barsao’ in 1972; ‘Ishq Mera Naa’ and ‘Shama’ in1974; ‘Jab Jab Phool Khiley’ in 1975; ‘Shabana’ in1976; ‘Saheli, Parakh and Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ in1978; Awaz and Bahan Bhai in 1979. Due to boycott of films by major heroines like Zeba, Shabnam and Nisho,Waheed was started being cast by less popular directors and producers but was offered only stereotype romantic hero roles. There was no variation in his characters. Films like Naag Mani (1972) despite top class music by Nisar Bazmi, Mastani Mehbooba (1974), Laila Majnu (1974), Izzat (1975), Dilruba (1975), Raaste Ka Pathar (1976), Mehboob Mera Mastana -1976, and Naag Aur Nagin (1976) gave him major setbacks.

By late 1970s and early 1980s, Waheed was being cast in support roles either with Nadeem who had been giving him tough competition in 1970s or with Mohammad Ali. The films were Parastish (1977), Aadmi (1978), Khuda aur mohabbat (1978), Awaz (1978)Behan Bhai (1979), Wadey ki zanjeer (1979), Raja ki aaye gi barat (1979), Zameer (1980), Badnaam (1980), Gunman (1981), Kiran aur kali (1981), Gherao (1981), Ahat (1982) and Maang Meri Bhar Do (1983). The films Hero (1985) and Zalzala (1987) were released after his death. Films Muqaddar, Aankhon Ke Taare, Aas Paas and Andaaz were either incomplete films or not released by the producers. Hero was the last film of Waheed’s life, directed by Iqbal Yousuf. The film was released after almost two years of Waheed’s death in 1985. It completed Silver Jubilee in Karachi Sector. It is reported in the media that Babra Sharif, a top actress of the time, revealed that during filming of a scene of Hero, Waheed lost his balance while walking briskly toward her and fell down. He took several minutes to catch his breath prior to standing up on his feet again.

Another Waheed’s delayed film Zalzala was released after 4 years of his death in 1987, which was also directed by Iqbal Yousuf. It was a completer flop.Muqaddar, Aankhon Kay Taray, Aas Paas and Andaaz were the films that were either left incomplete or remain unreleased till to-date. Waheed’s acting career’s span was thirty years. The downfall took Waheed to a depression state of mind more inclined towards taking alcohol. His ego did not allow him even to approach his friends like Parvez Malik for work. Ulcer in his stomach started troubling him.He suffered from bleeding and had to undergo stomach removal to save his life. His many fans came to the hospital to donate blood to save the life of their favourite hero. Although, he recovered, he lost a significant amount of weight. Even then, Iqbal Akhtar and Iqbal Yousuf, who proved to be real friends in difficult times, cast Waheed Murad in their movies. Waheed appeared pathetic in Dil Ney Phir Yaad Kiya and Ghairao. Even his loyal admirers felt that it was all over for him. Media reported that in July 1983, Waheed was driving his car too fast; one of his favourite hobbies, his car struck a big tree. Waheed had a narrow escape, but was left with a large scar on his face. A few days after the accident, Waheed asked his friend Pervaiz Malik for a role. Malik knowing that Waheed was not ready for an acting assignment said, “Veedu you get better and you will be the lead in my next film.” With his still razor-sharp mind, he replied, “You give me the role and I will get better.” Waheed revealed to a friend that he had by now succumbed to work in Pashto films of Badar Muneer, an established actor who used to drive Waheed’s car in Waheed’s heydays. Wikipedia reports “Waheed’s son Aadil was in Karachi staying with his grandmother. A day before his face surgery, Waheed celebrated his birthday. He bought several gifts for Aadil and wished him a happy year. He returned late to spend the night at Anita Ayub’s mother Mumtaz Ayub’s home. When Waheed did not wake up until late, the door had to be forced open and Waheed was found lying on the floor, dead for several hours. A paan leaf with ‘something’ in it was found in his mouth. Nobody knows for sure if it was a heart attack or suicide. Waheed was buried near his father’s grave in Gulberg Graveyard, Ali Zeb Road, Lahore”.

The spree of super hit films continued for some time; from 1970 onwards. These films were ‘Naseeb Apna Apna’ and ‘Anjuman’, in 1970; ‘Neend Hamari Khuwab Tumhare’ and of course ‘Mastana Mahi’, in 1971; ‘Baharo Phool Barsao’ in 1972; ‘Ishq Mera Naa’ and ‘Shama’ in 1974; ‘Jab Jab Phool Khiley’ in 1975; ‘Shabana’ in 1976; ‘Saheli, Parakh and Khuda Aur Muhabbat’ in 1978; Awaz and Bahan Bhai in 1979

Despite rise and fall, Waheed Murad’s acting style is taught in subcontinents’ acting academies. In his heydays, the young lot copied his hair style, conversation and dresses. Like in the case of Elvis Presley in the West, Waheed’s fans comprising girls once smeared his car with lipstick kisses in Saddar Area, Karachi. On his death many celebrities paid him tributes including Indian actor Rajesh Khanna, Pakistani actors Ghulam Muhaiuddin, Lehri, Sangeeta and many more.

Waheed’s diamond jubilee films are Shabana, Armaan, Anjuman, Ishq Mera Naa and Awaaz.

Waheed Murad’s Silver Jubilee films are Aulaad, Daaman, Heerra Aur Pather, Kaneez, Dever Bhabi and Ehsaan.

Waheed Murad’s Silver Jubilee films are many namely Bahu Begum, Eid Mubarak, Josh, Jaag Utha Insaan, Bhaiyya, Doraha, Phir Subha Ho Gi, Maan Baap, Rishta Hei Pyar Ka, Insaniyat, Samunder, Jahan Tum Wahan Hum, Insaaniyat, Ishara, Ladla, Ik Nagina, Afsana, Bewafa, Naseeb Apna Apna, Chaand Suraj, Hill Station, Daulat Aur Duniya, Zindigi Aik Safar Hei, Jaal, Anhoni, Pyar Hi Pyar, Nanha Farishta, Haqeeqat, Deedar, Zubaida, Waqt, Waada, Goonj Uthi Shehnai, Aap Ka Khadim, Apne Hue Parae, Nazrana, Waade Ki Zanjeer, Yehan Sei Wahan Tak, Tarana, Nishani, Zameer, Chote Nawab, Badnaam, Gunman, Mere Apne, Dil Nei Phir Yaad Kiya, Gherao, Pakhtoon Pei Wilayat Kamba, I love you, Aahat, Maang Meri Bhar Do, Hero.

Waheed Murad’s flopped films are many namely Mamta, Saaz Aur Awaz, Doctor, Honhaar, Jaan-e-Aarzoo, Tum Hi Ho Mehboob Mere, Maan Beta, Phir Chaand Nikle Ga, Afshan, Khamosh Nigahain, Rim Jhim, Naag Muni, Bandagi, Mulaqat, Khwab Aur Zindigi, Mastani Mehbooba, Saiyyo Ni Mera Mahi, Usse Daikha Usse Chaha (the only flopped Waheed-Parvez combination movie), Laila Majnu, Izzat, Dilruba, Sajjan Kamla, Raste Ka Pather, Naag Aur Nagin, Mehboob Mera Mastana, Zaib un Nisa, Kharidaar, Surraiya Bhopali, Jiyo Aur Jeene Do, Parastish, Akh Lari Badobadi, Aadmi, Insan Aur Shaitan, Sheeshe Ka Ghar, Raja Ki Aaye Gi Baaraat, Aurat Raaj, Bandhan, Anokha Daaj, Wohto Jee, Zalzala.

Three Urdu and three Punjabi films are Saathi, Baji, Khushiya, Aaj Ki Taaza Khabar, Begunah, Parvah Nahi.

Waheed Murad, as a producer, produced 11 films (10 Urdu films & 1 Punjabi film), of which 8 films were black & white and 3 films were colour. Most of these films, including Armaan, were appreciated by film critics.

In the film Ishara, Waheed Murad got to sing the popular song Jaisay Taisay Beet Gaya Din.

Murad worked in 38 films in the period 1962-1970, in 72 films in the period 1971-1980, 14 films in the period 1981-1987 totalling 124; 114 Urdu, eight Punjabi and a Pushto film. g

The writer is the recipient of the prestigious Pride of Performance award. He can be reached at doc_amjad@hotmail.com