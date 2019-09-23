‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Fleabag’claim top Emmy prizes

“Game of Thrones” took the top Emmy for best drama Sunday but dark British comedy “Fleabag” was the surprise big winner of television’s glitziest night, dominating the comedy prizes at a star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.

“Thrones,” the most decorated fictional show in the history of the Emmys – television’s Oscars – finished with 12 awards overall for its final season.

Notably, the divisive final season r of “Game of Thrones” infuriated many fans and more than a million signed a petition for HBO to redo its conclusion.

However, the 10 nominated cast members of the cast of “Thrones” received a standing ovation as they gathered on stage to cherish the success of the show.

“I think all of us agree how amazing the entire last season was for us,” said Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark.

Moreover, the show had already bagged 10 Emmys in lesser categories at last weekend’s Creative Arts Emmys, including for the show’s special effects and elaborated costumes.

In brief, it ends its eight-season run with 59 Emmys, a record for a drama or comedy.