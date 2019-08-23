UMT holds symposium on ‘Pakistan’s Democracy at 72’

University of Management and Technology (UMT) has organised a symposium titled “Pakistan’s Democracy at 72: What’s Gone Wrong?” The purpose of this symposium was invitation of a dialogue between distinguished Scholars & Practitioners from diverse fields including Bureaucracy, Judiciary, Academician, Media & Civil Society Members, Politicians and Armed Forces. The symposium is the first event in a symposia series titled “THINKING PAKISTAN” which is an initiative of President UMT Ibrahim Hasan Murad. It was organized by The Department of Political Science & International relations UMT. The event was attended by leading figures from Civil & Military background as well as eminent Academicians including Mr. Afrasiab Khattak, Mr. Owais Ghnai, Dr. Khalid Ranjha, Lt. Gen Tanveer Naqvi, Lt. Gen. Mahmood Ahmad, Lt. Gen. Javed Hassan, Major Gen. Ijaz Awan, Mr. Mubasshir Zaidi, Dr. Qaiser Bangali, Mr. Hamid Khan, Justice Nasira Iqbal, Dr. Mehdi Hassan, Mr. Ahmar Bilal Soofi as well as by the Chair Dr. Muhammad Shoaib Pervez among others.