Pakistan’s foreign policy witnessed remarkable vigour during last year

Pakistan’s foreign policy has witnessed remarkable vigour during the last one year, improving engagement with the world and raising the country’s profile in the comity of nations.

While recounting the significant achievements on the foreign policy front during the first year of PTI-led government, Foreign Office spokesperson Dr Faisal said Naya Pakistan engaged the world with confidence and clarity, with Prime Minister Imran Khan personally meeting several world leaders, Radio Pakistan reported.

The foreign policy pursued vision of ‘peaceful neighborhood’ based on principles and core interests. Resultantly, Pakistan improved its image and standing, enhanced regional and global salience, increased investment flows, and energised the diaspora.

The foreign policy strengthened ‘All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’ with China marked by closer engagement and deeper convergence and consequently phase-II of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and Free Trade Agreement-II were concluded.

It focused on forging stronger economic partnerships with Gulf countries, especially Saudi Arabia, UAE and Qatar, yielding in multi-billion dollar investments, budgetary support and oil on deferred payments.

A key development was made with new phase in relations with the United States based on convergent interests and better appreciation of Pakistan’s role in the region. President Trump’s offer of mediation on Jammu and Kashmir dispute is also important.

The external policy achieved positive re-engagement with Afghanistan at summit level and supported peace process as shared responsibility and continued reconstruction assistance. It followed constructive approach towards India with offer of structured dialogue and stress on peaceful resolution of Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

The foreign policy forcefully advocated Jammu and Kashmir dispute at all available forums, including the OIC, the UN and the European and British parliaments. The policy strongly opposed India’s unilateral and illegal actions to alter the disputed status of Indian-held Kashmir and its demographic structure.

The foreign policy in the period under review finalised ‘Strategic Engagement Plan’ with the European Union, besides improving trajectory of relations with Russia, Europe and Central Asian partners.

It played a leading role in combating Islamophobia, white collar crimes and climate change with effective participation at UN, OIC, SCO and other multilateral forums.