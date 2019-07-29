Bright future of higher education is the need of hour: Ibrahim Hasan Murad

Ibrahim Hasan Murad President University of Management & Technology (UMT) participated in 3 days International Conference on The Future of Public Higher Education held at Baltimore, The United States of America. What would be the future of Public Higher Education in this modern era and how population shifts will play out in public Higher Education was the theme of the conference.

This three-day summit, featured experts from every sector of public higher education, as well as political and corporate leaders including 350 international PhD scholars, intellectuals, researchers and experts. Higher education professionals from renowned research universities, regional public universities and community colleges who presented thought provoking scientific research papers on future of higher education. The speakers highlighted the significance of higher education and how its role can bring change in the social organism.