Babar Awan to be appointed as advisor for Parliamentary Affairs

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan has decided to include Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) leader Babar Awan in his federal cabinet as the advisor for Parliamentary Affairs, media reported on Saturday.

Babar Awan was earlier appointed for the same position; however, he had resigned after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed a reference against him.

The portfolio of current federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati will be changed.

One minister would have to resign to make space for Babar Awan as federal cabinet can only have five advisors.

Dr Abdul Hafeez Sheikh, Dr Ishrat Hussain and Malik Amin Aslam are already serving as advisors.

Awan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was acquitted by the accountability court in Nandipur Power Project case.