Pakistan confident to bounce back as they face South Africa in crucial game today

Pakistan are confident to bounce back whey they take on South Africa in their crucial game of the ICC World Cup 2019 at Lord’s on Sunday (today). Pakistan and South Africa are two side who both have their backs to the wall but only one of these sides still have a slim chance of reaching the semifinals. Pakistan, who have had a week’s break since their demoralizing defeat to arch-rivals India last Sunday (June 16), have three points from five games with their only 14-run win so far coming against hosts England. If they win rest of their four games, starting with their clash against South Africa, they could possibly squeeze into the semis if other results go their way. Faf du Plessis’ team also have three points to sit one place above Pakistan following defeats by England, Bangladesh, India and New Zealand, with the game against West Indies washed out. Their only victory came in a low-scoring match against Afghanistan.

Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed is adamant defeat to India last time out won’t be playing on Pakistan’s mind in the slightest when they take on the Proteas today. Sarfaraz insists his team won’t be focusing on the past and that the squad are confident of bouncing back in style at the home of cricket. “Everything is fine after the India match,” he told reporters here Saturday. “It was tough for us but after the match, we gave our players two days’ rest. Then before three days, we were practising hard. “Psychologically there is a pressure on you as a Pakistan captain if you lose against India in a World Cup match. People will think we are beaten but it’s not the first time we have lost to them in a World Cup, so it’s fine. We all are OK and we are all are backing ourselves, so hopefully we will bounce back. Morale is still very high for us. The tournament is now open now, so we have a chance and we are focussing match by match. Hopefully we can start by beating South Africa.”

The two sides contested a highly-competitive ODI series in South Africa back in January that Pakistan eventually lost 3-2. That has whetted the appetite for this Sunday’s clash, although Sarfaraz believes it is foolish to read too much into those games six months on. “If you talk about the South Africa series, it’s different,” added Sarfaraz. “A bilateral series is a different type of pressure to a World Cup. We played good cricket but unfortunately we didn’t win the series. We are very hopeful heading into the game against South Africa and we will try for our best.” Sarfaraz Ahmed’s side will need a much improved showing from their batsmen, who have struggled apart from the consistent Babar Azam. The bowling too, has been inconsistent barring Mohammed Amir, who is Pakistan’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament so far. Wahab Riaz has operated without luck so far while Hasan Ali has struggled for consistency throughout the World Cup.

Markram urges Proteas to attack remaining games with renewed vigour: South Africa have their own set of troubles which has ushered their early exit after just three points from six games. The batting has been their biggest worry with Hashim Amla struggling for form. Quinton de Kock and du Plessis have also been largely patchy so far. Aiden Markram wants South Africa to take inspiration from Sri Lanka to finish the World Cup on a high. With just one win from six matches so far, South Africa’s chances of reaching the semi-finals are still alive but out of their hands – needing three consecutive victories and plenty of other results to go their way. In a crunch clash against New Zealand last time out, the Proteas played out a final-over thriller before Black Caps skipper Kane Williamson saw his side over the line with just three balls remaining. Markram admits that defeat hurt but after Sri Lanka surprisingly beat hosts England by 20 runs on Friday to throw the competition wide open, the 24-year-old has urged his team to utilise a similar fighting spirit when they face Pakistan on Sunday.

“Naturally, after the New Zealand game it was a tough one to swallow because it was an important game for us that we needed to win,” Markram told reporters. “It was close, went down to the wire and took an incredible Kane Williamson knock to get them over the line. That’s something we can learn from. “The mood in camp was definitely down but we’ve done our sulking and moping about – now the energy is really good. Our families arrived yesterday, so the players are more refreshed and feeling up for the rest of the tournament. It’s really important for us to win our remaining three games and if that gives us an outside chance of qualifying for the semi-finals, then incredible. But the only way to do that is to win three from three.” England against Sri Lanka was a great game and proves that when a side clicks, any team at this World Cup can beat any other.

Players to watch out for:

Mohammed Amir: He has been the pick of the Pakistan bowlers so far in this World Cup. 13 wickets in four games at an average of 13.07 with a best of 5-30 against Australia. Amir was not part of original World Cup squad but has looked dangerous both with new and old ball in the tournament.

Imran Tahir: The veteran leg-spinner will be retiring from ODI cricket after this World Cup. Tahir will have a point to prove against the country of his birth and whom he represented in age-group cricket. With eight wickets in six games, Tahir is the second-highest wicket-taker for South Africa and will look to add to that haul at Lord’s.

Squads

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Hasan Ali, Shahdab Khan, Mohammed Hafeez, Mohammed Hasnain, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Wahab Riaz, Mohammed Aamir, Shoaib Malik, Imad Wasim, Asif Ali.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, JP Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Dwaine Pertorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamshi, Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi, Chris Morris, Rassie van der Dussen, Beuran Hendricks.

Match starts at 2:30 PM (PST)