Nawaz seeks IHC permission to submit extra medical reports

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has filed an appeal seeking permission from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for submission of additional medical reports as the court resumed hearing of his bail plea on medical grounds in the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case on Wednesday.

A two-member bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kiyani presided over the hearing.

The PML-N leader has requested the court to allow the submission of his ‘verified’ medical report compiled by a foreign doctor. The petition filed by Nawaz’s lawyer, Munawar Iqbal, also asks for a medical certificate from Aurora Healthcare Lahore to be part of the record “Permission should be given to provide additional records so that justice can be ensured,” the petition stated.

Following the court directives, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Rawalpindi also submitted its response over the matter, and termed the bail plea ‘impermissible’ for hearing, requesting the court to dismiss the application.

NAB DG Irfan Mangi also appeared before the court, after being summoned by the IHC on the last hearing of the plea. The bench asked the DG NAB over late replies in important cases. DG NAB replied that due to workload sometimes it takes extra time to give answers. “I tender an apology over late response, next time it won’t happen,” the DG NAB assured the court. The bench, after accepting the DG NAB unconditional apology, allowed him to leave the court.

“Your client’s bail was rejected earlier on the same grounds, have you made a new point to seek bail this time,” Justice Aamir Farooq asked Nawaz’s counsel. To this, the counsel replied that the former prime minister was awarded bail on the medical grounds for six weeks and was ordered to contact the high court again for an extension. “My client needs medical assistance, his doctor has also advised him to get himself treated,” he said.

The court later adjourned the hearing of the case till today. Earlier on June 17, the superintendent of the Kot Lakhpat jail and a medical officer had submitted their replies in the IHC over health status of Nawaz Sharif. In a report submitted by the jail superintendent, it was mentioned that Nawaz Sharif has been suffering from diabetes, blood pressure and health-related diseases. It further stated that the former prime minister had a heart bypass surgery in the years between 2011 and 2016, and stents were placed in his heart in the years 2001 and 2017. The court was also informed that Nawaz Sharif’s health condition was better under the current medical treatment being offered to him. Besides, his blood pressure and sugar reports were also attached with the overall health status report, including a list of medicines which his doctors have recommended him. Importantly, the jail superintendent also pleaded the court to dispose of Nawaz Sharif’s bail application.