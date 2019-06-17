India blocks Kashmiri song on YouTube

In another act of suppression of freedom of speech, the Indian government has got blocked on YouTube the official song of a game developed to pay tribute to martyred Kashmiri leader Burhan Wani and Dukhtaran-e-Millat leader Asia Andrabi and to highlight the Kashmiri struggle and resilience on the digital media.

Kashmir Intifada, the game and the website, has been developed by ‘The Digital Intelligence’. The purpose of the game is to develop insight about the oppression by Indian forces against unarmed Kashmiri people and the ever-increasing Indian brutalities in the occupied region. It also aims at exposing the agenda of Ajit Doval as he tries to install ISIS in Kashmir.

The official song of the game was getting highly popular among the Kashmiri as well as Indian youth. Feeling threatened of the situation, the Indian government lodged an official complaint with the YouTube and got the song blocked in India.

The ‘Kashmir Intifada’ contains information about the organisations leading the struggle for freedom in the valley, and also brings to the forefront the torture tactics and atrocities of Indian army besides showing how Kashmiri men and women stand shoulder to shoulder in their struggle for freedom even in the dire circumstances. It shows how the entire valley has been made a torture cell for the Muslims, and that how the new breed of women, emerging from years of crisis, are both fearless and devoted to the freedom struggle.

In the blogger/vlogger section, a host of famous personalities from the fields of arts, politics, media and others share their blogs and video logs about the atrocities faced by the Kashmiri brethren at the hands of Indian army in Occupied Kashmir. Leading writers, intellectuals and celebrities from show business also participate through blogs, video blogs, articles and messages to express their views on the situation in Kashmir.

Famous bloggers/video loggers include actor Faisal Qureshi, legendary singer and composor Fakhir, anchor Jasmin Manzoor, singer and actress Rabi Pirzaada, writer Tooba Amir, anchor Mustafa Chaudhry, Senator Anwar Kakar, Deputy Speaker KP assembly Mehmood Jan, MNA Romina Khursheed, former senator Sehar Kamran, Erum Farooqi, Mehreen Malik, fashion designer Sam Dada, Ainee Bukhari and RJ Faiza Qureshi.