Street artist creates rainbow murals to add colour to urban spaces

Czech street artist Jan Kaláb created large colourful murals that playfully transform urban environments into rainbow-hued streets. His unique visual language is characterised by vibrant abstract shapes that explore “infinite variations in depth, time and motion”. Kaláb was born in the ’70s in Czechoslovakia, when graffiti and street art was practically unheard of. During the ’90s, the artist became known as one of the pioneers of the country’s graffiti scene, having founded the iconic crew, the DSK, towards the end of the Cold War. Today, Kaláb travels around the world transforming the streets with his colourful abstract murals that play with perspective. Kaláb’s multi-coloured circles adorn building facades, pillars, and street corners, adding a vibrant splash of colour to otherwise mundane spaces. Some works cleverly incorporate shadows, creating attention-grabbing, three-dimensional depth. The artist lives by his own motto: “Always getting higher, always inventing new forms-a tribute to the soul of graffiti.”