Ch Sarwar cautions no one would be spared from accountability

MuhammadSarwarPunjab Governor Ch Muhammad Sarwar, on Wednesday, arranged Iftar Dinner to honour the law and medical professionals, here at Governor’s House. Representatives of Insaaf Lawyer’s forum and doctor organisations, as well as other legal practitioners, also participated in the dinner.

In his address, Ch Sarwar said no one would be spared from accountability in the pretext of democracy being threatened. Accountability should not be regarded as a conspiracy rather it would strengthen democracy and parliament, he added.

The governor claimed that opposition demanded to not be asked about the crimes they had committed to harm this country.

But, it would not be possible, he remarked.

He continued that those criticising armed forces and other security institutions could not be Pakistan’s well-wishers.

Every citizen of Pakistan, Sarwar noted, should act according to the rules and regulations enshrined in the constitution.

He continued that assigning task to the Federal Cabinet to legislate for the punishment of the death sentence for child molesters was the best decision to protect children from the enemies of the society. Others present on the occasion included Pakistan Academy of Family Physicians President Dr Aftaab Iqbal Sheikh; Secretary General Nadeem Khwaja; Dr Altaaf Cheema; Dr Atif Uddin; Insaf Lawyer’s Forum President Umair Khan Niazi; Anees Hashmi; Shoaib Zafar; Punjab Additional Advocate General Barrister Nouman Majeed; Barrister Sohail Ahmad and Additional Attorney General Ishtiaq Ahmad Khan.

Punjab Governor also praised doctors for practising the noble profession and saving lives.

No society could progress without acknowledging and appreciating the services, which doctors rendered towards the wellbeing of the masses, he added.

Ch Sarwar welcomed the lawyers, who had come from all districts of Punjab.

He called lawyers an integral part of our judicial system and an important section of our civil society. Without them, speedy and timely deliverance of justice could not be possible, he added.

Sarwar claimed that whatever their problems were, they would be sorted out.

He said PTI was taking revolutionary steps to improve Pakistan’s image in the comity of nations and provide the people with their due rights, which was unprecedented in history.

For the very first time, Sarwar asserted, the whole world believed that under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, an honest government was holding the reins of Pakistan, which would not only ensure transparency and good governance but was also taking steps to provide maximum relief to the society through its successful policies.

This was why people were standing beside PM Khan in his struggle for Naya Pakistan, he maintained.

Sarwar also said that transparent accountability was being done for the first time in history under the present government, which was why opposition parties were worried.

Whenever they were asked about corruption, they started misguiding people about democracy being threatened, he continued.