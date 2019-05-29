PM Imran Khan to attend OIC Summit on Friday



ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will attend the 14th Summit of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah on coming Friday, May 31- Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi confirmed on Tuesday. He said the meeting would finalise the agenda for OIC Makkah meeting.

During the summit, the prime minister will focus on the imperatives of solidarity and unity of the Muslim Ummah, support for Muslim causes highlighting especially the atrocities committed by Indian occupying forces in Jammu and Kashmir, countering growing Islamophobia, and ensuring educational and scientific excellence.

“The OIC session is very important to discuss the Middle East conflict and also the proposed Peace Plan to diffuse the situation,” Qureshi told reporters here prior to his departure for Jeddah to participate in the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers’ meeting, preceding the summit-level meeting.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will represent Pakistan at the OIC Summit titled ‘Makkah Summit: Together for the Future”, hosted by Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, which aims at developing a unified stance of Muslim leaders on rising tension in the Gulf.

On the sidelines, Qureshi said he would hold meetings with his counterparts and the OIC Secretary-General. A meeting of OIC Kashmir Contact Group is also expected to be held, where members would present their points of view, he added.

The year 2019 marks the 50th anniversary of the establishment of OIC. Founded in 1969, OIC is the second-largest multilateral organisation after the United Nations (UN), encompassing a quarter of humanity and a cumulative GDP of US$19.4 trillion.

The summit will provide a valuable platform for OIC states to exchange views and deliberate on a range of political, economic and security issues. News Desk