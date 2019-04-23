Appointments and transfers of five Lt Generals announced by Pakistan Army

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) announced a number of appointments and transfers within Pakistan Army on Tuesday.According to ISPR, Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been appointed adjutant general of Pakistan Army at the General Headquarters (GHQ).Lieutenant General Azhar Abbas has been named director general of joint staff.Lieutenant General Nauman Mahmood has been appointed inspector general, Communications and IT (IG C&IT).Lieutenant General Sahir Shamshad Mirza will continue as vice chief of general staff.Lieutenant General Adnan has been appointed commander Bahawalpur Corps. Moreover in the same year, the Pakistan Army had approved the promotion of 37 brigadiers, including nine from the Army Medical Corps to the rank of major general.