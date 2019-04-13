‘Mama’s boy’ goes looking for a bride in Shameless Proposal’s new episode

Sadia Jabbar Productions’ web-series Shameless Proposals has set fire to the digital world, as it taps into our culture’s most ridiculous system of arranging marriages just for the sake of societal appearances and maybe to produce an offspring – after all, asking for a real, genuine connection with a potential significant other is obviously too much to ask for, isn’t it?Episode 3 of Shameless Proposals, written by Sajji and Atlas, and directed by Hunny Haroon, is aptly labeled as ‘Mama’s Boy’ and quite dramatically, yet perfectly, describes the sort you’ll find everywhere around you. The man who does everything according to what his mother asks him to do, from choosing what clothes to put on in the morning, to what career path to opt for, is a boy who might hypothetically still have his chord attached to his mother.