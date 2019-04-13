Israel Air Strike in Central Syria Injures 3 soldiers

An Israeli air strike in central Syria injured three soldiers early Saturday, the official SANA news reported.

“Around 2:30 am (2330 GMT Friday)… the Israeli air force completed a strike focusing on one of our military positions in the town of Misyaf,” in Hama area north of Damascus, SANA cited a military source as saying.

“Our air defence batteries caught a portion of the Israeli rockets,” the source stated, including that the strike “injured three soldiers and destroyed buildings.”

Israel has done several air strikes in Syria, a large portion of them against what it says are Iranian and Hezbollah targets.