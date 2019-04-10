Imran Khan will have to go home: Zardari

Indicating his party’s intent to oust the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government from the centre, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari Wednesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will have to go home.

“If we did not do this, then the coming generations will not forgive us,” the PPP co-chairman said while speaking to the press after a meeting with Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman. “And if we did not do this, then some other force might do so. Kaptaan will have to go home,” he added. When asked as to how much time they will give to the government, Zardari said there is a season for everything, adding that it will be only after Ramazan and Muharram.

Regarding the current situation of the country, he maintained that if the government is not pushed back now, then it will result in an irreparable loss to the country. Speaking of the meeting, Zardari said he has always had Fazl’s blessings, adding, “However, I am not sure whether he is an elder to me or I am to him”.

Speaking to the newsmen, Fazl said the meeting with Zardari is a routine one. “We are not in a position to give any surprise. Today, it was just a dinner invite,” he said. “I had also met Mian Sahib and discussions were held therein too. Several issues pertaining to the country were discussed, regarding which there is harmony among us.” The JUI-F chief said they are united to rid the nation of fake leaders, adding that meetings will be held in the future as well and the political agenda will be taken forth. “Whoever is a friend of Modi is a traitor,” he replied, when asked about PM’s comment regarding Narendra Modi’s victory in general election in India.