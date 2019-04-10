Alia Bhatt says she took inspiration from Sanam Saeed for her role in ‘Kalank’

Actress Alia Bhatt has revealed that she drew inspiration from Sanam Saeed’s character in ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ when preparing for her latest film ‘Kalank’.

In a recent interview, Alia Bhatt said that her director Abhishek Varman asked her to watch ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’ and that her character Roop, in pre-Partition drama ‘Kalank’ is similar to Kashaf.

“I watched a lot of old films like ‘Mughal-e-Azam’ and ‘Umrao Jaan’ to get an understanding of the grace and the body language. I had to clean my Hindi as I am speaking Urdu in the film. Abhishek Varman asked me to watch ‘Zindagi Gulzar Hai’,” Bhatt said in an interview to the Press Trust of India.

“The character of the girl Kashaf played by Sanam Saeed in the show is very much how my character Roop will deal with the situation. She has responsibility on her shoulders so she is not always a happy person. She is vulnerable yet strong. It is difficult to bring so many layers – unhappy, vulnerable and strong to a character. Varman kept saying that I should be irritating,” she added.

Saeed responded to Bhatt’s comments on Twitter and said, “If this isn’t made up news, I’m tickled pink. Best wishes.”