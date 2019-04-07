After floods drench eastern Zimbabwe, water shortages parch Harare

As eastern Zimbabwe struggles with the aftermath of floods that have killed nearly 270 people and destroyed homes and roads, other parts of Zimbabwe are facing a very different crisis: too little water.

Lake Chivero, the main source of water for the capital Harare, is at just 60 percent of its usual capacity at this time of year, following poor rains, said Richard Kunyadini, Harare City Council´s water manager.

The city´s two other dams, Harava and Seke, are just 7 percent full, he said.

For residents such as Letwin Bhamusi, 43, that means water is now arriving through the pipes only once a week, under a new water rationing schedule put in place in early March by Harare´s authorities.

Water rationing is nothing new in Harare – but it more commonly begins months later, residents say. Shortages, they say, hit the poor – who cannot afford to dig private wells – hardest.

The cutbacks mean Bhamusi can´t water her garden, a source of vegetables for her family, and must now spend valuable time each day looking for alternative sources of water.

“We are only in March. At this rate, we might soon never see a drop of water in our homes,” the resident of Hatcliffe, a high-density suburb of Harare, complained bitterly.

Climate change is bringing more weather extremes around the world, and Zimbabwe this year is suffering from opposite crises at once: deadly flooding and bitter drought.

In far eastern Zimbabwe, Cyclone Idai, which blasted ashore in Mozambique, has pounded Chimanimani and Chipinge districts and parts of Masvingo district, causing flooding and mudslides and forcing people from their homes.