Four names including Hamza Shehbaz and Shahid Khaqan Abbasi put on ECL

Hamza Shehbaz, Opposition Leader Punjab Assembly’s name was in the four names that were approved by the federal cabinet to place on the Exit Control List.

The sources revealed that other than Hamza Shehbaz, the names of former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, MPA Punjab Assembly Salman Shehbaz and the former Chairman of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) Moeen Aftab has also been added on the ECL. This decision was taken after the federal cabinet approved of the move of circulation. Salman Shehbaz is currently out of the country.

The request of putting these names on the ECL was submitted by the National Accountability Bureau.

The officials from interior ministry told that for now the name of the former Finance Minister MiftahIsmail is on the ‘stop list’ and the decision of putting it on ECL is still on waiting list.

The interior ministry officials stated that Ismail was planning to travel to London today but the authorities informed him regarding the development in the proceedings of the case.

Hamza was put on ECL because NAB is investigating him for allegedly owning assets beyond means. Hamza and his brother Salman are accused of using the public funds worth of Rs200 million for building a bridge to link their family sugar mills. According to the sources, the money was approved by the then Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

A team from NAB had appeared in Model Town to arrest Hamza. The team had to return after an order was issued by the Lahore High Court of not keeping the opposition leader in custody.

Abbasi was the petroleum minister in the cabinet of Nawaz Sharif and during that period he went against the laws and awarded a 15-year contract for a liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal. The case was earlier closed by NAB in 2016 but it was reopened in 2018.

Aftab is accused of embezzling Rs26 billion in PSM funds and on the other hand, Ismail is being investigated in connection with the LNG corruption case

Aftab Ahmed Memom is the Secretary of the Sindh government’s land utilisation department and NAB has requested to add his name in the no-fly list too because his name is in the fake accounts case.